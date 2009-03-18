Teachers and Leaders Professional Masterclass

Leisure and learning don't have to be at war!

Pick up some serious professional learning while the pressure is off.

Check out the Teachers and Leaders Professional Masterclass!

Simply download the programme and decide which webinar(s) you'd like to attend. There are a wide range to choose from - from teaching your pupils to code, to asking questions that stimulate deep thinking, to capturing children's curiosity and creativity from an early age.

Each webinar costs just £20 (plus vat), which includes unlimited access to the webinar and accompanying resources, even after the session is over. You can watch the webinars at home or abroad, on the beach or even in the bath!

Plus, we will be linking each webinar to selected articles from our online library and beyond, which will help you take your learning even further.

What's on offer

We have some great educators making presentations for us this January. Highlights include:

