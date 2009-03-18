Bafta seeks game designers of the future in annual competition

BAFTA (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts) has, just in time for setting homework challenges for the long Easter break, announced a call for entries for its popular annual Young Games Designer (YGD) competition.

The YGD competition, which launched seven years ago in 2010, is delivered in association with the Nominet Trust – the UK’s only tech for good funder - and seeks to inspire young people to become the UK’s game designers and games makers of the future.

The competition provides young people with a national stage from which to showcase their games making talents and offers once in a lifetime prizes and opportunities within one of the UK’s most dynamic sectors.

The UK’s games industry is estimated to be the sixth largest in the world (Newzoo, August 2016) and is rapidly growing. In 2016 UK consumers spent £2.96bn on boxed, downloaded and mobile games, which generated 2.6 times more revenue than music sales, and 1.3 times more than video sales (Entertainment Retailers Association 2017).

BAFTA hopes that its YGD awards – which attracted over 1000 entries in 2016 alone – will encourage more young people to hone their games making talents and to consider careers in this exciting industry.

All finalists in the YGD awards will be invited to BAFTA HQ in London for a special awards ceremony in July attended by leading lights from the UK games industry. Winners will have the chance to have their games further developed and to receive mentoring from top games professionals as well the opportunity to visit cutting edge games studios.

Young people aged 10-18 years from across the UK are invited to enter the YGD competition in one of two categories: the Game Making Award – which encourages young people to create games from scratch using freely available software, or the Games Concept Award which requires young people to design new games concepts.

Young people can enter the awards individually or in teams of up to three people and winners will be chosen in two categories (10-14 years) and (15-18 years).

Entries are open until Wednesday 3rd May and can be submitted online at ygd.bafta.org

The competition has been designed by BAFTA so that it can be entered in a young person’s own free time, set as an extended homework challenge (ideal for the Easter holidays) or delivered as content in class time or during lunch or after school Coding or Computing clubs.

Free, curriculum linked resources are available to teachers and schools at ygd.bafta.org/resources and help link the competition to a wide range of subjects across Key Stages 3 and 4 including Maths, Computing, Physics, English, Design and Art.

The YGD website also features simple step by step guides to entering the competition, suggestions on freely available game building software that can be used by young people to create their YGD entries and videos from top games talent to help inspire creative thinking. BAFTA will also be running workshops for teachers across the UK.

Tim Hunter, Director of Learning and New Talent at BAFTA, said: “The BAFTA YGD competition is a great way for young people to explore their creativity and the craft of game design.

Not only are students given the opportunity to design their own game, but to receive direct feedback from industry professionals and are able to see their idea be made into a reality. Each year, our finalists demonstrate just how much young talent is out there which makes us feel very optimistic about the future of the games industry, and we can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”